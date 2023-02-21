Fire board to hold virtual public hearing March 16 re 2023 Fire Benefit Charge
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to hear citizen appeals to the 2023 Fire Benefit Charge.
DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 16, 2023
TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
Shoreline Fire Department Station 61
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
enter from southbound Aurora
To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84248066884?pwd=cnRLWXB5ZVYwYTIxTDBVeWhNRXdCZz09
Meeting ID: 842 4806 6884
Passcode: 069285
Dial by your location: #253 215 8782
The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website http://www.shorelinefire.com/
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
