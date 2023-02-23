AAUW Art Show raises funds for scholarships

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Come to the Art Show at the Edmonds Arts Center, Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5:00-8:00pm. 

Enjoy browsing through juried art for sale, silent auctions, raffles, a cash bar, and light refreshments. 

Tickets are $25 via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-art-for-scholarships-tickets-538378654047.

The evening is sponsored by the Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women. 100% of monies raised go for scholarships for local high school girls and college women.



