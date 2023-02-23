AAUW Art Show raises funds for scholarships
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Enjoy browsing through juried art for sale, silent auctions, raffles, a cash bar, and light refreshments.
Tickets are $25 via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-art-for-scholarships-tickets-538378654047.
The evening is sponsored by the Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women. 100% of monies raised go for scholarships for local high school girls and college women.
The event will be held at the Edmonds Center For the Arts 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020
