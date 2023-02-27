2023 Democracy in Action Award recipient

Alec Howe, Brandi Forseth, and Skylar

Penner from the Sultan High School

Broadcast Club The The Snohomish County League of Women Voters Board selected the Sultan High School Broadcast Club, under supervision of David Moon, Technology Director, for the 2023 Democracy in Action Award at their November 17, 2022 meeting.





Mr. Moon and selected students from the club (Alec Howe, Brandi Forseth, and Skylar Penner) were honored at the League’s birthday luncheon on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Mill Creek.





This award is presented annually to an individual or group in Snohomish County that promotes voters’ rights and/or enhances democracy in some way. Awards in other years have acknowledged recipients’ services as elected officials, promoting citizenship development, or promoting issues consistent with the League’s positions.



The Snohomish County Candidate Forum Team faced challenges for the 2022 midterm elections resulting from partisanship, redistricting issues, and a fundamental questioning of our election process. The Team wanted to offer forums via Zoom, along with a never-before offered live-streaming component. Voters could watch and learn about candidates in real time and/or choose to link to forum videos and podcasts at viewer-selected times.



The Sultan High Broadcast Club provided the League with professional quality introductory graphics and music for each live-stream forum and was responsible for integrating Zoom, live stream, and local TV and radio broadcasting.





Because the technical issues were handled expertly by the Sultan High students, the Candidate Forum Team was able to concentrate on the forum content, moderation, and overall flow.



These young adults are helping to forge what our democracy will look like when we incorporate powerful technologies, youthful energy, beliefs, and ideas into our ever-evolving democracy. Together we can make a huge difference in our politics, our communities, and our country.



It is a great honor for The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County to give this award.





About the League of Women Voters



The The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, the same year women won the vote. For 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.





In 1976, the League sponsored the first televised presidential debates, winning an Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Journalism. We sponsored televised Presidential debates throughout the 80’s, focusing on nonpartisan issues with a main goal of informing voters.





The LWVSC has been upholding that tradition right here in Snohomish County by sponsoring debates and forums for local and state offices. Since our organization neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties, we can provide a thoughtful environment that allows voters to make their own informed choices.





