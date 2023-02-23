Jobs: WSDOT Fiscal Analyst (FA2)





This position will work under general supervision ensuring accountability over financial activities transacted by the region. As the Fiscal Analyst, this position will verify financial activities and transactions are complete, accurate, and compliant with related requirements, billings are correct, and accounts are current.









In addition, this position will ensure that disbursements and receipts comply with state and federal regulations and agency and regional policy and procedures. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$44,830 - $60,190 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a finance professional to serve as our next Fiscal Analyst to support WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and business.