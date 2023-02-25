Learn about indoor plants and how to be more successful growing houseplants in your home

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Want to learn about indoor plants and how to be more successful growing houseplants in your home?

Smartyplants will teach the basics of houseplant care: lighting, watering, soil, repotting, fertilizing, humidity, propagation, troubleshooting potential problems and more! You'll even get to take home a new leafy friend!

3/4 | 10:00 am – 1:00 pm | Saturday (1) | Fee: $39 | Leah Pearce | Location: 2900 Building, Room 2912, Shoreline CC Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 (campus map)

Register here

Part of Shoreline Community College Continuing Education



Posted by DKH at 2:47 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  