Learn about indoor plants and how to be more successful growing houseplants in your home
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Smartyplants will teach the basics of houseplant care: lighting, watering, soil, repotting, fertilizing, humidity, propagation, troubleshooting potential problems and more! You'll even get to take home a new leafy friend!
3/4 | 10:00 am – 1:00 pm | Saturday (1) | Fee: $39 | Leah Pearce | Location: 2900 Building, Room 2912, Shoreline CC Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 (campus map)
Part of Shoreline Community College Continuing Education
