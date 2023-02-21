100th birthday for Shoreline resident Imogene Rehkopf

Traveling to a nursing job in Alaska in 1947, she stopped in Seattle. She loved Seattle and vowed to return. Around 1949, she became a surgical nurse at Seattle Children's Hospital when it was on Queen Anne Hill.

During this time she met Charles Rehkopf, and they were married at Queen Anne Baptist Church on October 20, 1950. Previously married, Charles had two children, Janet and Jim.





She continued to love gardening. After a fall in 2013 where she broke her hip, she needed more assistance and was happy to move to Anderson House in Shoreline's North City Business District. Now the facility has a new name, Laurel Cove Community.





She is very happy looking out of her window, which is filled with plants she is regularly tends.



In 2016 Imogene became a Great Grandma when Charles Frederick was born. Visits with little Charles light her up. Even during the Covid Pandemic, when she caught it and recovered quickly, she enjoyed visits through windows and speaker phones. Her family is happy that she continues to be safe, happy and healthy.



--Story and photos courtesy Imogene's daughter Lynda and Laurel Cove Community.









Imogene and Charles lived many happy years in the Ravenna area of Seattle and had three daughters, Lezlie, Lynda and Shelley. Later, Imogene loved taking care of her grandchildren, Erynn, Anthony and Eva.Charles died after a stroke in 1999 on Christmas Day. Imogene, becoming aware that she was losing her mobility, moved to a one level home in the Wedgewood area of Seattle.