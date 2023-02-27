Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter closed Sunday for lack of male volunteers
Monday, February 27, 2023
The Shelter is run and staffed by volunteers under the leadership of NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Alliance)
The shelter is housed at St. Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133
It is the only overnight shelter in the north end.
If you would like to be a shelter volunteer, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626
The shelter welcomes donations of sleeping bags, socks, blankets, scarves, and hats.
There is a daytime warming center:
Aurora Commons 8914 Aurora Ave N
Open M-TH 10am-1pm
