Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter closed Sunday for lack of male volunteers

The weather was icy, with snow on the ground, but the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter was unable to open Sunday night for lack of male volunteers.









The Shelter is run and staffed by volunteers under the leadership of NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Alliance)The shelter is housed at St. Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133 It is the only overnight shelter in the north end.If you would like to be a shelter volunteer, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626The shelter welcomes donations of sleeping bags, socks, blankets, scarves, and hats.There is a daytime warming center:Open M-TH 10am-1pm