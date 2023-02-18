Scenes from the NW Flower and Garden Show

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The NW Flower and Garden Show continues through Sunday at the Seattle Convention Center ( The NW Flower and Garden Show continues through Sunday at the Seattle Convention Center ( see previous article)





Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Displays feature outdoor settings with patios, pathways, and sometime water features - all with a variety of beautiful flowers. Displays feature outdoor settings with patios, pathways, and sometime water features - all with a variety of beautiful flowers.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Attendees will learn how to bring those urban garden dreams to life at Container Wars; returning with fast-paced fun and ideas for beautiful container gardens. Beloved activities like Blooms and Bubbles’ champagne-infused workshops will provide an unmatched experience for garden, home, DIY and design enthusiasts.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Additionally, the festival will feature a never-before-seen, spectacular art and plant installation fit for a modern museum. The Neon Greenhouse is primed for snapping the perfect photo welcoming Spring! Additionally, the festival will feature a never-before-seen, spectacular art and plant installation fit for a modern museum. The Neon Greenhouse is primed for snapping the perfect photo welcoming Spring!





Stars of the gardening world will mingle with visitors, answer questions, share exclusive tips and act as judges. Notable speakers include:

Arit Anderson, presenter and co-founder of BBC ‘Gardeners World’

Meg Mcandrews Cowen, author of Plant Grow Harvest Repeat and founder ofThe Modern Garden Guild will share how to take your edible garden to the next level, practical planting tips to extend your garden beyond what you thought possible and more

Marianne Willburn, award-winning blogger of GardenRant.com and author of Tropical Plants, How to Love Them and more, will share actionable tips and tricks for breaking down the garden creation process to make it more manageable. Tickets here









The shows features a full program of seminars, which attract hundreds of gardeners. The biggest features at the festival this year are the speakers with presentations on Container Wars, the Neon Greenhouse, and Blooms and Bubbles.