Trees and branches are the culprits in Shoreline's power outages

Tree down on N 192nd between Interurban Trail and Stone Ave

Photo by Derek Creisler





In the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 236 households were still without power. The big outages had been repaired and these were the remnants, apparently not related to the bigger outages.





Virtually all of the outages have trees listed as the cause.





One outage was added, east of Aurora at 192nd between the Interurban Trail and Stone Ave N.





A tree came down with enough force that it shattered a utility pole. Police were on scene, diverting traffic.





61 households lost power and repairs are not expected to be complete before 7am.

236 outages remain, over 11 locations

97 in Ridgecrest, 72 in Lake Forest Park, 61 in Echo Lake, and the rest are listed as 1 (although when the power was out in December in half my neighborhood, it was listed as 1 so the numbers may well be higher).





--Diane Hettrick







