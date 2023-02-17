Shoreline Public Schools surveying families about priorities as they look to cut $19 million from 2023-24 budget

Shoreline Schools

[Ed. note: apologies for getting this out late. The survey must be completed by Friday, February 17, 2023]









We are seeking your feedback about priorities to help guide planning for reductions to balance our budget. These priorities will also help us to make decisions about services to maintain when possible. Finally, your feedback will be helpful as our budget picture improves in the coming years and we make decisions about what to restore and when. We will share a summary of the survey results with our community in March.





As we consider our priorities, we keep our values of equity, safety, student growth, and student learning at the forefront when making decisions. We also believe in our individual and collective ability to create a system where a student's identity and ability are not predictors of success.












