Shoreline high school musicians earn top honors in northwest competition

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is nearing its bi-annual conference this month in Bellevue.





One of the highlights of the conference will be the hundreds of outstanding student musicians from all across the state and the northwest, including 15 of our very own Shoreline students.





The Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) sponsors the All-State Band, Choir, and Orchestra process to promote students' dedication to their musical knowledge and skill.



The competitive selection process begins with individual musicians recording an audition and submitting it to WMEA. A panel of judges then ranks each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians is selected.





The highest-ranking musicians qualify to perform in the All-Northwest and All-State music groups. These students participate in three days of rehearsals that are directed by nationally recognized conductors during the bi-annual NAfME All-Northwest Music Educator Convention in Bellevue, February 16-19, 2023.





Their performances in front of thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close.



Honored musicians from Shoreline Schools are:





L-R Alex Senn, Jameson Gibbs, Lucy Carli, Annika Fisher Shorecrest High School



All-Northwest Band:

Jameson Gibbs, Junior, Trumpet
All-Northwest Treble Choir:

Laurel Madhavan, Senior, Alto
All-State Band:

Lucy Carli, Senior, Clarinet
All-State Orchestra:

Annika Fisher, Senior, Bassoon

Alex Senn, Sophomore, Clarinet

L-R: Yuna Shin, Sarah Feng, Ameena Majeed, Gage Beeman, Keiyu Mamiya, Josephina LaBore, Blaise Clapper, Jasmine Shim, Gianni Milano, Leah Degenhardt Shorewood High School

All-Northwest Band:

Jasmine Shim, Sophomore, Clarinet
All-Northwest Orchestra:

Leah Degenhardt, Sophomore, Clarinet

Keiyu Mamiya, Junior, Violin
All-State Concert Band:

Blaise Clapper, Senior, Percussion

Sarah Feng, Junior, Flute

Ameena Majeed, Senior, Clarinet

Yuna Shin, Junior, Clarinet
All-State Orchestra: