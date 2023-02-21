Flags at half-staff Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Flag Lowering - 2/22/23 (Correctional Officer Jay Miller)

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Washington State Department of Corrections Correctional Officer Jay Miller, 52, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. 

Officer Miller died in the line of duty on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on February 22nd, at The Church for All Nations in Tacoma at 1:00 pm.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.



