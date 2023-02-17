Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 4 (Multiple Positions)

Friday, February 17, 2023

WSDOT
Communications Consultant 4 (Multiple Positions)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$60,190 - $80,879 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Communications Consultant 4’s to be based at the Northwest Regional Headquarters in Shoreline, WA. 

These positions create, lead, direct, and control communications campaigns and respond to public and media inquiries with minimal supervision. 

At times, these positions carry an on-call phone and serve as an agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis. 

These positions respond to frequent inquiries from community groups, reporters, stakeholders, and must coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences in a timely, effective, professional, and creative manner. 

Communication Consultants prepare WSDOT managers, staff members, and executives for interviews and speaking engagements with diverse audiences. These positions contribute directly to WSDOT’s successful delivery of the Northwest region’s design and construction program, maintaining public confidence and helping the public travel safely.

