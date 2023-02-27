Kenmore Police: Marine's hat with promotional pins stolen after vehicle break in
Monday, February 27, 2023
A US Marine had his vehicle broken into. Along with an expensive car charger, his USMC utility cover (hat) was stolen. This cover is very sentimental to the victim Marine, and has multiple promotional pins inside of it.
Police are hopeful that the suspect may have discarded the hat somewhere in the area. If you've seen it, please call our non-emergency line (206-296-3311) and reference case #C23006678.
