Kenmore Police: Marine's hat with promotional pins stolen after vehicle break in

Monday, February 27, 2023

Among the theft reports received this week by Kenmore Police was a car prowl near NE 182 St and 68th Ave NE. 

A US Marine had his vehicle broken into. Along with an expensive car charger, his USMC utility cover (hat) was stolen. This cover is very sentimental to the victim Marine, and has multiple promotional pins inside of it. 

Police are hopeful that the suspect may have discarded the hat somewhere in the area. If you've seen it, please call our non-emergency line (206-296-3311) and reference case #C23006678.


Posted by DKH at 10:32 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  