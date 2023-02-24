An Afternoon of Poetry and Tea at Dunn Gardens with Seattle-born poet Mary Pinard

Cozy up with a cup of tea for a late winter poetry reading in Ed’s Cottage in Dunn Gardens on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 1-3pm.









We’ll have a fire in the dining room, the tea brewing, and cocoa apple cake for you to enjoy while listening to the poems of Mary Pinard.





Come early or stay late to see early signs of spring in the Gardens. Poet Mary Pinard is visiting from Boston, where she regularly visits Olmsted parks in the area.



Mary Pinard is the author of two books of poetry, Portal (2014), and Ghost Heart (2022), which won the 2021 Ex Ophidia Press Prize for Poetry. Her play, Heart/Roots County, was published by Volland Press during the summer of 2022.



