An Afternoon of Poetry and Tea at Dunn Gardens with Seattle-born poet Mary Pinard
Friday, February 24, 2023
Dunn Gardens are just south of 145th and west of Greenwood at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle 98177
We’ll have a fire in the dining room, the tea brewing, and cocoa apple cake for you to enjoy while listening to the poems of Mary Pinard.
Come early or stay late to see early signs of spring in the Gardens. Poet Mary Pinard is visiting from Boston, where she regularly visits Olmsted parks in the area.
Mary Pinard is the author of two books of poetry, Portal (2014), and Ghost Heart (2022), which won the 2021 Ex Ophidia Press Prize for Poetry. Her play, Heart/Roots County, was published by Volland Press during the summer of 2022.
Mary Pinard is the author of two books of poetry, Portal (2014), and Ghost Heart (2022), which won the 2021 Ex Ophidia Press Prize for Poetry. Her play, Heart/Roots County, was published by Volland Press during the summer of 2022.
Over the last 15 years, she has collaborated with several visual artists and musicians in the Boston area, where her poems have been variously incised in glass (“Fragment House,” Slocum River Reserve, Dartmouth, MA), shaped in wire (“Lineage,” Old Frog Pond Farm, Harvard, MA), adhered to an exhibit wall (“Breaking Prairie,” Hollister Gallery, Babson College), and set to music (“On the Wing: A Celebration of Birds in Words and Music,” performed at several New England venues).
She teaches literature and poetry courses in the Arts and Humanities Division at Babson College, where she has been a member of the faculty since 1990. She was born and raised in Seattle. For more information visit her website: https://marypinard.com/
Cost: Members: $5, Not-yet-members: $10
Information and tickets here: https://dunngardens.org/event/poetry-tea-with-mary-pinard/
She teaches literature and poetry courses in the Arts and Humanities Division at Babson College, where she has been a member of the faculty since 1990. She was born and raised in Seattle. For more information visit her website: https://marypinard.com/
Cost: Members: $5, Not-yet-members: $10
Information and tickets here: https://dunngardens.org/event/poetry-tea-with-mary-pinard/
0 comments:
Post a Comment