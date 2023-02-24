An Afternoon of Poetry and Tea at Dunn Gardens with Seattle-born poet Mary Pinard

Friday, February 24, 2023

Cozy up with a cup of tea for a late winter poetry reading in Ed’s Cottage in Dunn Gardens on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 1-3pm. 

Dunn Gardens are just south of 145th and west of Greenwood at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle 98177

We’ll have a fire in the dining room, the tea brewing, and cocoa apple cake for you to enjoy while listening to the poems of Mary Pinard. 

Come early or stay late to see early signs of spring in the Gardens. Poet Mary Pinard is visiting from Boston, where she regularly visits Olmsted parks in the area.

Mary Pinard is the author of two books of poetry, Portal (2014), and Ghost Heart (2022), which won the 2021 Ex Ophidia Press Prize for Poetry. Her play, Heart/Roots County, was published by Volland Press during the summer of 2022. 

Over the last 15 years, she has collaborated with several visual artists and musicians in the Boston area, where her poems have been variously incised in glass (“Fragment House,” Slocum River Reserve, Dartmouth, MA), shaped in wire (“Lineage,” Old Frog Pond Farm, Harvard, MA), adhered to an exhibit wall (“Breaking Prairie,” Hollister Gallery, Babson College), and set to music (“On the Wing: A Celebration of Birds in Words and Music,” performed at several New England venues).

She teaches literature and poetry courses in the Arts and Humanities Division at Babson College, where she has been a member of the faculty since 1990. She was born and raised in Seattle. For more information visit her website: https://marypinard.com/

Cost: Members: $5, Not-yet-members: $10

Information and tickets here: https://dunngardens.org/event/poetry-tea-with-mary-pinard/


Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  