Shorecrest boys basketball win first game in playoffs and advance to the second round in state tournament

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Shorecrest boys basketball advance to second round in State playoffs
Photo courtesy Shoreline Athletics


Shorecrest boys basketball, coached by Eddie George, won Tuesday night, February 21, 2023, 48-45 over Stadium High School in the opening round of the WIAA 3A State Basketball Tournament.

The Scots, ranked 16th, will play 9th ranked Gig Harbor on Saturday, February 25, 8pm, in a loser-out game in the second round of the Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association 3A state championships.

The game will be played at Tacoma Community College 6501 S 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98466

Tickets may only be purchased via GOFAN electronically. Purchase tickets ahead of time to ensure quick access to the game:

Ticketing link:
https://gofan.co/app/events/915982?schoolId=WIAA



Posted by DKH at 3:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  