Shorecrest boys basketball win first game in playoffs and advance to the second round in state tournament
Thursday, February 23, 2023
|Shorecrest boys basketball advance to second round in State playoffs
Photo courtesy Shoreline Athletics
Shorecrest boys basketball, coached by Eddie George, won Tuesday night, February 21, 2023, 48-45 over Stadium High School in the opening round of the WIAA 3A State Basketball Tournament.
The Scots, ranked 16th, will play 9th ranked Gig Harbor on Saturday, February 25, 8pm, in a loser-out game in the second round of the Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association 3A state championships.
The game will be played at Tacoma Community College 6501 S 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98466
Tickets may only be purchased via GOFAN electronically. Purchase tickets ahead of time to ensure quick access to the game:
Ticketing link:
https://gofan.co/app/events/915982?schoolId=WIAA
0 comments:
Post a Comment