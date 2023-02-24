Town and Country Markets launches new Private Label Milk, featuring cartons designed by employees
Friday, February 24, 2023
T/C prompted its team for submissions with a simple design brief. It said, “We believe in the power of your creativity. And we want to create a way for others to appreciate it, too. So create something. Anything that can be printed on a package. Just make sure it’s inspired by the wonders of milk.”
Six selected entries won T.C Markets Gift Cards. These final winning selections reflected the criteria of “tie-in with milk, appropriateness of content, and overall awesomeness.” Each of the six winners will have their artwork featured on the packaging of T.C’s six new EveryDay milk varieties.
“We’re thrilled to connect our employees to this project, inviting everyone to tap into their creative spirit and have their artwork be shared in the markets,” said Susan Allen, director of Town / Country Markets.
“Being a family business, it’s a priority for us to be involved in, and uplift our local communities, and we’re always looking for new ways to collaborate with the people that help make T/C so special. Plus, it’s been a lot of fun to see what everyone created.”
The six winners are:
- Kimberley Garcia, Checker, Poulsbo
- Cynthia Estudillo, Bakery Decorator, Shoreline
- Jared Larkin, Front End Clerk, Ballard
- Aisling Beh, Food Service Clerk, Poulsbo
- Janis Howes, Marketing, Graphics Lead
- Eddie Sugawara, Community Programs Specialist
The milk varieties are the second to be released in T.C’s EveryDay collection, following the successful release of its free-range eggs. In 2023 and beyond, Town and Country plans to unveil more EveryDay products, with coffee, honey, and maple syrup coming next. When selecting partners, T/C seeks local or regional producers first when possible, handpicked to compete at a value price point and quality that aligns with its core values.
Since its opening on Bainbridge Island in 1957, Town and Country Markets had the vision to feed customers’ joy of discovery and nourish local communities. Products sold in the markets showcase the freshness of the Northwest region that people love, infused with unique, culturally-rich ingredients reflecting Town and Country’s own varied and diverse background.
To join Town and Country Markets in the everyday delight of eating, visit townandcountrymarkets.com or follow the company on Instagram nd Facebook.
About Town and Country Markets
Town and Country Markets brings people the joy of discovering new foods, flavors and products. Founded in 1957 by two brothers, John and Mo Nakata, and good friend Ed Loverich, the local, family-owned and run markets across Puget Sound offer an eating and shopping experience that embodies the love of great food and drink and the experience of sharing food people love.
Town and Country Markets is committed to living from its core values which include minimizing its ecological footprint and eradicating systemic and individual bigotry, prejudices and discrimination within the company.
