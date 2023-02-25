AG sues Food and Drug Administration for excessively burdensome regulation on abortion drug

“The federal government has known for years that mifepristone is safe and effective,” Ferguson said.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court’s radical decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the FDA is now exposing doctors, pharmacists and patients to unnecessary risk. The FDA’s excessive restrictions on this important drug have no basis in medical science.”

Today’s lawsuit is Ferguson’s tenth case filed against the Biden administration. Of those cases, Ferguson’s office has four legal victories and has yet to lose a case.The lawsuit, co-led by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. Nevada, Delaware, Arizona, Illinois, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, New Mexico, Michigan and Rhode Island also joined the lawsuit.