AG sues Food and Drug Administration for excessively burdensome regulation on abortion drug
Saturday, February 25, 2023
a multistate federal lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accusing it of singling out one of the two drugs used for medication abortions for excessively burdensome regulation, despite ample evidence that the drug is safer than Tylenol.
Today’s lawsuit is Ferguson’s tenth case filed against the Biden administration. Of those cases, Ferguson’s office has four legal victories and has yet to lose a case.
The lawsuit, co-led by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. Nevada, Delaware, Arizona, Illinois, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, New Mexico, Michigan and Rhode Island also joined the lawsuit.
“The federal government has known for years that mifepristone is safe and effective,” Ferguson said.
“In the wake of the Supreme Court’s radical decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the FDA is now exposing doctors, pharmacists and patients to unnecessary risk. The FDA’s excessive restrictions on this important drug have no basis in medical science.”More information here
