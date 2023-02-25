Last Jazz Vespers will be held on Sunday February 26, 2023
Saturday, February 25, 2023
This Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 5:00pm, Jazz Vespers at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church presents its finale. We hope to bring it back in the future, possibly at another location.
For this special occasion, we're thrilled to welcome a talented guest artist, Seattle-based vocalist Alex Baird, who recently released her debut album Lemon Tree.
She'll be joined by Ben Thomas on drums and piano, Shahan Kilaghbian on bass, and Jean Chaumont on guitars, drums, and piano.
We hope you can join us.
