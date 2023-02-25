Last Jazz Vespers will be held on Sunday February 26, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023


This Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 5:00pm, Jazz Vespers at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church presents its finale. We hope to bring it back in the future, possibly at another location.

For this special occasion, we're thrilled to welcome a talented guest artist, Seattle-based vocalist Alex Baird, who recently released her debut album Lemon Tree.

She'll be joined by Ben Thomas on drums and piano, Shahan Kilaghbian on bass, and Jean Chaumont on guitars, drums, and piano.

We hope you can join us.



Posted by DKH at 4:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  