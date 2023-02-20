Ash Wednesday services morning and evening at Saint Dunstan's on Wednesday February 22, 2023
Monday, February 20, 2023
This Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. And Saint Dunstan's has two service options.
The first is at 7am and will be a short 30 minute service if you want to get it in before work and spend the day observing Ash Wednesday.
7pm is a full Ash Wednesday service with Communion and music.
