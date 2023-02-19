King County Metro’s Lynnwood Link connections
Sunday, February 19, 2023
|Photo courtesy Metro Transit
In addition to the new light rail stations, the current ST Express 522 route may be changed to match the planned Stride service between Bothell and Shoreline as early as 2024 or 2025.
The Lynnwood Link Connections mobility project will address changing transit needs and improve mobility options for communities in northwest King County and southwest Snohomish County.
Metro is collaborating with Sound Transit and Community Transit, among other partners, to coordinate bus routes based on feedback from communities.
Collected feedback will help shape how bus riders transfer to Link light rail in Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and North Seattle.
Metro is accepting feedback through March 10.
