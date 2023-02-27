Mountlake Terrace in process of choosing a new City Manager

Monday, February 27, 2023

A public reception with five finalists for the Mountlake Terrace City Manager position is set for 6:30 - 8pm, Friday, March 3, 2023 at City Hall 23204 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace 

The finalists are:
  • Mike Gent, Deputy City Manager, Surprise, AZ
  • Carolyn Hope, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, Burien, WA
  • Justin Martin, Deputy City Manager, Laguna Niguel, CA
  • Jeffrey Niten, City Manager, Shelton, WA
  • Tyler Running Deer, Executive Director, eCityGov Alliance

The community is encouraged to attend the reception, meet the candidates and share thoughts and insights with the City Council. Light refreshments will be served.

The Council then will hold formal interviews on Saturday and may come to a conclusion with a preferred candidate. Pending the next steps, the appointment will be announced as soon as possible.

Mountlake Terrace has a council-manager form of government, meaning the seven elected Councilmembers hire and oversee a City Manager. That person acts as chief executive for the organization, with nearly 200 employees and a $43.3 million general fund budget in 2023.

Since early November, Andrew Neiditz, a seasoned City Manager, has been serving in an interim role and assisting with the leadership transition.



