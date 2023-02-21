Shorewood Wrestling Mat Classic XXXIV - a state champion for Shorewood

Wrestling academic state champions Story and photos by Clark Norton Story and photos by Clark Norton





Finley Houck and Abi Chishungu





Later in the morning freshmen Finley Houck and Abi Chishungu made school history as the first girls ever to place in the state tournament.





Houck bounced back from two tough losses to finish with a dominating pin to claim 5th place in the 105 pound weight class.





Chishungu had to use every ounce of grit and discipline she had to outlast her final opponent for a razor thin 2-1 victory and a 7th place medal.



Saturday evening was capped off by Shorewood senior Hunter Tibodeau in the 220 pound title bout.





Tibodeau pinned three straight opponents to reach the championship match. In the finals he faced off against Chief Sealth’s Dayne Camacho.





Hunter Tibodeau celebrates his state championship

Tibodeau took complete control of the match, dictating the tempo and shutting down Camacho’s usually dynamic offense, as he won 7-0.





Hunter Tibodeau - State Champion in 220lb

The win was the 101st of Tibodeau's illustrious career and makes him just the third champion in Shorewood history, following Tim Hester in 2008 and Matthew Floresca in 2014.







It was an amazing weekend for the Shorewood Wrestling program at Mat Classic XXXIV. On Saturday morning the Stormray boys team was recognized as the Academic state champions with a team GPA of 3.6 (3.0 is a B average, 4.0 is straight As)