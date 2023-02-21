Shorewood Wrestling Mat Classic XXXIV - a state champion for Shorewood
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Later in the morning freshmen Finley Houck and Abi Chishungu made school history as the first girls ever to place in the state tournament.
Houck bounced back from two tough losses to finish with a dominating pin to claim 5th place in the 105 pound weight class.
Chishungu had to use every ounce of grit and discipline she had to outlast her final opponent for a razor thin 2-1 victory and a 7th place medal.
Saturday evening was capped off by Shorewood senior Hunter Tibodeau in the 220 pound title bout.
Tibodeau pinned three straight opponents to reach the championship match. In the finals he faced off against Chief Sealth’s Dayne Camacho.
Tibodeau took complete control of the match, dictating the tempo and shutting down Camacho’s usually dynamic offense, as he won 7-0.
|Hunter Tibodeau - State Champion in 220lb
The win was the 101st of Tibodeau’s illustrious career and makes him just the third champion in Shorewood history, following Tim Hester in 2008 and Matthew Floresca in 2014.
