Cascadia Art Museum presents Urban Scenes of Seattle 1910 - 1960

Urban Scenes of Seattle 1910 - 1960 This exhibition illustrates Seattle’s changing urban environment over a fifty-year span as depicted by several of Washington state’s finest artists. This exhibition illustrates Seattle’s changing urban environment over a fifty-year span as depicted by several of Washington state’s finest artists.





Some of the earliest works were created by Roi Partridge and Paul Morgan Gustin whose superb graphic abilities in drawing and printmaking introduce the initial architectural foundation and landmarks of the city.









Yvonne Twining Humber and Blanche Morgan Losey used a hard-edged Precisionist style in oil and watercolor for their commanding observations. Both artists approached regional architecture as a formidable challenge that included urban decay and renewal.



Concluding the exhibition are several mid-century watercolors by Andrew Chinn. These paintings illustrate how successfully he merged his initial traditional art training in China with contemporary western techniques. His superb brushwork and sensitive response to natural and man-made forms allow an emotional connection with the subject that is universal and timeless.



424-326-7049, is an educational, nonprofit organization in Edmonds that celebrates the rich tradition of the visual arts and design in the Northwest during the period 1860-1970.



Wednesday – Sunday: 11am-5pm

Art Walk Edmonds: Third Thursdays, 5-8pm – FREE

Kenjiro Nomura and Kamekichi Tokita produced soulful, modern vignettes that evoke the regional atmospheric play of light on the familiar structures they encountered in their daily lives.