Echo Lake Neighborhood Association to hear from Shoreline's Emergency Management Coordinator

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association will hear from Shoreline's new Emergency Management Coordinator, Ryan Zavala, at its meeting Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 7-9pm on Zoom. The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association will hear from Shoreline's new, at its meeting Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 7-9pm on Zoom.





Ryan will tell us about the City's plans and direction for managing emergencies, being prepared for emergencies, and respond to questions.





Official List of Hazards in Shoreline Earthquakes

Landslides/Sinkholes

Severe Weather

Heat Tips

Flood

Wildfire

Volcanic Eruption

Hazardous Material

Tsunami

If you are on the ELNA email list, you will receive a link for the meeting. If you are not on the list, contact https://www.echolakeneighborhood.org/contact-us.html or email ELNABoard@gmail.com









ELNA Mission Statement Our mission is to build community by providing a forum for sharing information, connecting neighbors, promoting activities, and fostering civic involvement in our diverse community.