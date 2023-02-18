Echo Lake Neighborhood Association to hear from Shoreline's Emergency Management Coordinator

Saturday, February 18, 2023


The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association will hear from Shoreline's new Emergency Management Coordinator, Ryan Zavala, at its meeting Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 7-9pm on Zoom.

Ryan will tell us about the City's plans and direction for managing emergencies, being prepared for emergencies, and respond to questions.

Official List of Hazards in Shoreline
  • Earthquakes
  • Landslides/Sinkholes
  • Severe Weather
  • Heat Tips
  • Flood
  • Wildfire
  • Volcanic Eruption
  • Hazardous Material
  • Tsunami
If you are on the ELNA email list, you will receive a link for the meeting. If you are not on the list, contact https://www.echolakeneighborhood.org/contact-us.html or email ELNABoard@gmail.com


ELNA Mission Statement
Our mission is to build community by providing a forum for sharing information, connecting neighbors, promoting activities, and fostering civic involvement in our diverse community. 


