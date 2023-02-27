Shoreline Community College Continuing Education starts new classes in April - registration open now
Monday, February 27, 2023
|Something for everyone at Shoreline Community College
Continuing Education courses
Classes begin throughout the quarter and are fun, easy, and affordable!
Registration for Spring quarter classes (start April 3rd) open March 1, 2023!
- Amharic Language for Beginners: Youth K - 12th
- Aromatherapy: 2 courses to choose from! Focus on Foot Care and Spring Florals
- Brush Lettering Calligraphy – focus on Spring florals and flourishes
- Chinese Language classes and Culture Workshops
- CPR, AED and Basic First Aid Training
- Dandylyon Young Performers present “Little Mermaid”
- Drawing
- Intermediate Swordplay
- KIMSeattle Youth Forensic Science workshops for teens
- Learn a New Language: Chinese, French or Spanish
- Learn to Weave
- Let’s Play Bridge!
- Natural Wines for Spring
- Publish Children’s Books - Dream to Reality!
- Retirement Intelligence
- Understanding Computer Basics
- Unarmed Stage Combat
- Voiceover Broadcasting
- Voice to Your Vision: Create A Business Plan
- … and more!
- Registration and class details : Shoreline Community College (campusce.net)
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
