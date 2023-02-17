Government-To-Government Summit among Tribal leaders and college leadership held at Shoreline Community College Thursday
Friday, February 17, 2023
|Tribal and college leaders at SCC
Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College
A Government-To-Government Summit among Leaders of the Five Star Consortium Colleges and Regional Federally Recognized Tribes was held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Shoreline Community College in Shoreline.
Tribal leaders from the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, The Tulalip Tribes, the Suquamish Tribe, and the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe met with Presidents, Board members and other staff and faculty leaders from Edmonds College, Cascadia College, Everett Community College, Lake Washington Institute of Technology, and Shoreline Community College
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College
The event was organized by Lynn Palmanteer-Holder, Executive Director of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, to share information about how colleges can be more effective community partners in improving access to post-secondary education, career, and technical training to the indigenous community.
Shoreline Community College President Dr. Jack Kahn said "Thank you to all our tribal leaders for all that we learned from you today. We are so thankful for the guidance from Nancy Lynn Palmanteer-Holder and Paul Francis in preparing for this great event. Looking forward to all the action steps to come to serve!"
