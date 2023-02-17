Fire and Pancakes at St. Dunstan's

Friday, February 17, 2023

Fire and Pancakes at St. Dunstan's 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

This coming Sunday February 19, 2023 as part of the end of our last Sunday before Lent we will be having a liturgy to burn the palms saved from last year to use for our Ash Wednesday Services.

Following that we will be enjoying pancakes to celebrate Shrove Sunday going into Lent. Pancake Service begins at about 11:30!

We will be accepting freewill donations to support our Feeding Ministry. Come and make new friends, enjoy pancakes and support Saint Dunstan’s Feeding Ministry.

If you cannot make it but want to support or get involved click here to learn more!



