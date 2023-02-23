Dembowski and staff visit The Oaks Enhanced Shelter in Shoreline on Wednesday

L-R Councilmember Rod Dembowski, Executive Director William Towey, Rod's Chief of Staff

Kristina Logsdon, and Elizabeth Evans Webb

Text and photo from County Councilmember Rod Dembowski





Lake City Partners continues their amazing work at The Oaks enhanced shelter in Shoreline.





Up to 60 people are housed and supported with services in their own rooms in this former nursing home.





On Wednesday, February 22, 2023 my staff and I visited again, meeting with Executive Director William Towey to discuss how our north county response system is working, and what it needs to respond effectively to those experiencing homelessness.





There is progress and reason for hope.











