Alpha Delta Kappa offers scholarship to seniors at Shorewood or Shorecrest planning on a career in education

Sunday, February 19, 2023

photo courtesy unsplash.org
Seniors at Shorecrest, Shorewood, and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools who are planning a career in the field of Education are encouraged to apply for a $1,000 scholarship offered by Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. 

A∆K is an international organization of women educators who support excellence in education, altruism, inclusion, and world understanding.

Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, contributes to international and national projects as well as local schools, charities, and programs that facilitate education. 

We have given to school supply drives, The Works clothing room, Hopelink Food Bank, PTA and YMCA programs, Children’s Hospital, NW Harvest, and much more. 

Our local focus is on the Shoreline School District and schools where we have, or have had, members.

The Alpha Delta Scholarship, open to graduating seniors, may be accessed through each school’s Scholarship Listing. The application is due March 10, 2023. Selection will be based on scholarship, community service, and intent to become an educator. Questions may be sent to the Scholarship Committee at alphadeltaadk@gmail.com or your school’s College and Career Center.



