SAGE club Trivia Night at Teen Center Friday March 10, 2023

Round one; LGBTQ+ trivia, round two; Pop Culture, and round three; miscellaneous! Participants can make small teams (no need to bring a team - you can join one when you arrive or play solo) and compete for small prizes.Trivia starts at 4:00pm, but come early for meet and greet, games, and snacks. Then, stay late for more games, snacks, and karaoke at 6pm!Doors Open at 2:30pm and the teen center closes at 9:00pm.Enjoying SAGE events? Want to know about events ahead of time? Sign up for our free e-newsletter, SAGE Scoop Receive monthly emails about the teen center’s SAGE events, and occasional other LGBTQ+ events for youth in our area.Events and e-newsletter run by Mary, via the City of Shoreline. Contact them for more information at mhale@shorelinewa.gov