SAGE club Trivia Night at Teen Center Friday March 10, 2023

Monday, February 27, 2023

Shoreline Teen Center’s SAGE (Sexuality and Gender Equality) club is having another event on FRIDAY March 10, 2023.

This month is Trivia Night at the Teen Center! Trivia will be broken into three rounds between 4 - 6pm. 

Round one; LGBTQ+ trivia, round two; Pop Culture, and round three; miscellaneous! Participants can make small teams (no need to bring a team - you can join one when you arrive or play solo) and compete for small prizes.

Trivia starts at 4:00pm, but come early for meet and greet, games, and snacks. Then, stay late for more games, snacks, and karaoke at 6pm!

Doors Open at 2:30pm and the teen center closes at 9:00pm.

Enjoying SAGE events? Want to know about events ahead of time? Sign up for our free e-newsletter, SAGE Scoop!

Sign up with your name and email here

Receive monthly emails about the teen center’s SAGE events, and occasional other LGBTQ+ events for youth in our area.

Events and e-newsletter run by Mary, via the City of Shoreline. Contact them for more information at mhale@shorelinewa.gov


