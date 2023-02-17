Jobs: WSDOT Work Zone Traffic Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3

Friday, February 17, 2023

WSDOT
Work Zone Traffic Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244 - $98,532 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Work Zone Traffic Engineer in Shoreline, WA. 

As Northwest Region Work Zone Traffic Engineer, on WSDOT Design-Bid Build and Design Build projects, this position provides guidance, support, and expertise related to work zone traffic control design and strategies, staging plans, etc. that leads to well implemented traffic control set-ups in the field meeting WSDOT, FHWA, MUTCD, and AASHTO Standards. 

This results in limiting congestion and collisions within work zones and easing corridor region operations during closures.

Job description and application



