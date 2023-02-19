Upcoming 60% design engagement for Stride S3 Line bus

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Expect changes to Route 522
and to Bothell Way
From Sound Transit

We released the Stride S3 Line 60% draft design plans for Seattle, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and Kenmore in November 2022. 

(Stride S3 is the bus rapid transit line from Woodinville to the Sound Transit stations on the Lynnwood Link.)

Since then, we have continued to advance the designs. Later this spring, an online open house will be available to learn more about the 60% designs for the Stride S3 Line as well as the S1 Line and S2 Line. 

Information about partner agency projects will also be available.

The project team will host drop-in sessions in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and Kenmore where the public can speak with subject matter experts and learn more about design refinements. 

Look for another project update soon with additional details on the online open house and drop-in sessions.



