WeatherWatcher: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, snowy period for the week ahead

Shoreline Park December 3, 2022.

Saturday evening a snowstorm will be moving into the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Winter Weather advisory, in effect from 6pm Saturday evening until 10am Sunday morning. The advisory forecasts 1-2 inches of snow, but this is a general forecast for all of the area including Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue.



Significant snowfall will start to increase at around 9pm Saturday evening in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas. Steady and moderate snowfall is expected until around 4am Saturday morning.





Temperatures are expected to be near the freezing mark so the snow may be the heavy, wet variety much like what we saw at the end of last November.



Current forecasts are calling for 1-4 inches of snow; locally there is a slight chance of pockets of heavier accumulation. A convergence zone is expected, which might change the amount of additional snowfall significantly and unpredictably and Shoreline is right in the middle of that zone.





Important to note, places near the water, low in elevation will likely see less snow accumulation and possibly no snow accumulation. Lower areas of Lake Forest Park, especially around the Town Center will also likely see less snow or no snow accumulation. Anything above the 250-foot level in elevation should see some accumulation out of this event. Again, this will be not unlike the November snow event where places along the water saw little to no snow accumulation.





Snow showers are possible through Sunday evening and Monday as well, but nothing too significant in those showers is anticipated. We have another snow-maker coming in Monday evening into Tuesday that could bring more widespread snow accumulations.





Colder air is expected to stay with us through the end of next week with several storm systems threatening precipitation with a mix of rain or snow depending on your proximity to the water.





Bottom Line: Be prepared to deal with winter weather, especially if you're traveling from sea level locations to higher areas near I-5. This winter weather has potential to last through all next week. The warm sun should help clear the roads during daytime periods but freezing is likely in the overnight hours.





