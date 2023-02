Seattle Labor Chorus Concert: Workers on the Rise! Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

The April 1 concert will include guest performers, some longtime favorites like “Rise As One,” by Joe Jencks and newer songs like “Hold the Line,” by singer-songwriter-historian Linda Allen.

Raffle tickets for our beautiful handmade quilt will also be available for $5, and items from the online auction will be available for pickup at the concert.To register, go to: https://buytickets.at/seattlelaborchorus Seating is limited to 100, and all performers and in-person attendees will mask. Doors will open at 4:30 and the concert will begin at 5.There is no admission charge, but a minimum donation of $25 is suggested. Everyone is welcome no matter the amount donated. The Seattle Labor Chorus is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.Keystone Congregational Church is at 5019 Keystone Place N in Seattle