Seattle Labor Chorus Concert: Workers on the Rise! Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Sunday, February 19, 2023
|Chorus supporting the Starbucks workers on a rainy day in January
The Seattle Labor Chorus will present “Workers on the Rise!” a concert of songs that celebrate workers’ lives and the fight for justice, at 5pm, on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Keystone Congregational Church in Seattle.
The Seattle Labor Chorus was founded at the request of Pete Seeger to join him in his 1997 Folklife Festival performance.
It has been the musical voice of labor in the Seattle area for more than 25 years, inspiring those who struggle for social, economic, racial, and environmental justice.
The April 1 concert will include guest performers, some longtime favorites like “Rise As One,” by Joe Jencks and newer songs like “Hold the Line,” by singer-songwriter-historian Linda Allen.
Raffle tickets for our beautiful handmade quilt will also be available for $5, and items from the online auction will be available for pickup at the concert.
To register, go to: https://buytickets.at/seattlelaborchorus
Seating is limited to 100, and all performers and in-person attendees will mask. Doors will open at 4:30 and the concert will begin at 5.
There is no admission charge, but a minimum donation of $25 is suggested. Everyone is welcome no matter the amount donated. The Seattle Labor Chorus is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
Keystone Congregational Church is at 5019 Keystone Place N in Seattle.
