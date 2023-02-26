Third Place Books welcomes children's book author Kelly Yang to the stage at Lake Forest Park

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Children's book author Kelly Yang will be on the stage Monday, March 6, 2023 at Third Place Books in LFP Town Center, intersection Bothell / Ballinger Way NE.

Yang will discuss her new middle-grade chapter book, Finally Seen, about a young girl who leaves China to live with her parents and sister, after five years apart, and learns about family, friendship, and the power of being finally seen.

**Per request of the publisher, masks are required for the duration of the event.**

Tickets are required in advance. Book-bundled tickets come with a copy of Finally Seen. Books will be available for pickup at the event.

If you are unable to attend the event, your book will be placed on hold at our Lake Forest Park store. You may request to have your book placed on hold at our Ravenna or Seward Park location. Please allow time for transfer.

Tickets and book purchase here

Copies of Finally Seen and other books by Kelly Yang will be available for purchase at the store. This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q/A. Sustain our author series by purchasing a copy of the featured book in advance!



