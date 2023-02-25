Jobs: WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker 3
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$64,253 - $78,287 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Highway Maintenance Lead (HMW3) to lead crews performing maintenance of a specific sub-section of highway, including leading a section-wide crew. This lead position performs regular highway, roadside, infrastructure, and right-of-way maintenance and repair tasks.
Job description and application
