Jobs: WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker 3

Saturday, February 25, 2023

WSDOT
Highway Maintenance Worker 3
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$64,253 - $78,287 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Highway Maintenance Lead (HMW3) to lead crews performing maintenance of a specific sub-section of highway, including leading a section-wide crew. This lead position performs regular highway, roadside, infrastructure, and right-of-way maintenance and repair tasks.

