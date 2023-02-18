Jobs: Shoreline Community College Executive Director – Advancement / Foundation
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Executive Director – Advancement/FoundationDate of First Consideration: February 28, 2023
Open Until Filled
Salary: $110,000.00 - $120,000.00 Annually
The Shoreline Community College Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises money through donations which fund a variety of merit and need-based scholarships for students at Shoreline Community College.
Salary: $110,000.00 - $120,000.00 Annually
The Shoreline Community College Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises money through donations which fund a variety of merit and need-based scholarships for students at Shoreline Community College.
The Foundation’s work supports scholarships for students with financial needs and helps students with financial emergencies stay in school.
As a member of the President’s Executive Team, the Executive Director of Advancement/Foundation leads and directs the Foundation Office and Advancement activities, providing planning, organizational, and administrative oversight in alignment with the College goals and mission.
As a member of the President’s Executive Team, the Executive Director of Advancement/Foundation leads and directs the Foundation Office and Advancement activities, providing planning, organizational, and administrative oversight in alignment with the College goals and mission.
This position provides leadership and support to the College from a DEI perspective resulting in increased philanthropic resources for programs, facilities, scholarships, and special projects which benefit students, faculty and the College.
Job description and application
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment