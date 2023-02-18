Jobs: Shoreline Community College Executive Director – Advancement / Foundation

Executive Director – Advancement/Foundation

Open Until Filled

Salary: $110,000.00 - $120,000.00 Annually



The Shoreline Community College Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises money through donations which fund a variety of merit and need-based scholarships for students at Shoreline Community College.





The Foundation’s work supports scholarships for students with financial needs and helps students with financial emergencies stay in school.



As a member of the President’s Executive Team, the Executive Director of Advancement/Foundation leads and directs the Foundation Office and Advancement activities, providing planning, organizational, and administrative oversight in alignment with the College goals and mission.









Job description and application







This position provides leadership and support to the College from a DEI perspective resulting in increased philanthropic resources for programs, facilities, scholarships, and special projects which benefit students, faculty and the College.

Date of First Consideration: February 28, 2023