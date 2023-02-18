Jobs: Shoreline Community College Executive Director – Advancement / Foundation

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Shoreline Community College
Executive Director – Advancement/Foundation
Date of First Consideration: February 28, 2023
Open Until Filled
Salary: $110,000.00 - $120,000.00 Annually

The Shoreline Community College Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises money through donations which fund a variety of merit and need-based scholarships for students at Shoreline Community College. 

The Foundation’s work supports scholarships for students with financial needs and helps students with financial emergencies stay in school.

As a member of the President’s Executive Team, the Executive Director of Advancement/Foundation leads and directs the Foundation Office and Advancement activities, providing planning, organizational, and administrative oversight in alignment with the College goals and mission. 

This position provides leadership and support to the College from a DEI perspective resulting in increased philanthropic resources for programs, facilities, scholarships, and special projects which benefit students, faculty and the College.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 3:02 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  