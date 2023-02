Photo by Ken Berkun

So all I had to do was ask! Ken Berkun sent in this gorgeous view of the North Cascades, taken from a Shoreline apartment.





You can see the North Cascades from Bothell Way but it's not convenient to stop to admire the view.





It seems like they always have more snow than the Olympics.





--Diane Hettrick