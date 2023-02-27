2023 Small Works Show at Gallery North in Edmonds

Teresa Maree Dudik - Amewsing Gallery North is delighted to announce our 2023 Small Works Show for the month of March. Gallery North is delighted to announce our 2023 Small Works Show for the month of March.





This popular annual exhibit will feature a wonderful variety of small two-dimensional artwork from artists throughout Washington and six additional states.





There will be more than 125 small pieces created in a variety of mediums of drawing and painting.





Gallery North is fortunate to have her expertise to jury this collection of small art.



The Small Works show opens March 1st through March 31, 2023.





Lisa Kaplan - Old Man A Reception and Awards ceremony will be held Saturday, March 11th from 1-4pm where you can meet artists, enjoy light refreshments, and view the beautiful display.









About Gallery North: In continuous operation for over 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.







Located at 401 Main Street, Edmonds, Washington, Gallery North is open daily. For further information, please visit the Galley North website at www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com or contact Gallery North at 425-774-0946. ArtWalk will be Thursday, March 16th from 5-8pm. Please stop by for a visit to see this special show any time throughout the month.

Our juror for this show is Angela Bandurka, well known Edmonds artist and instructor, whose artwork has been featured locally and nationally in multiple venues and art publications.