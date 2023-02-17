Bothell student serves as Page for Sen. Derek Stanford in Olympia

Friday, February 17, 2023

River Rohter of Bothell serves as Senate page
Photo courtesy LSS

OLYMPIA—River Rohter, a senior at Washington Preparatory School in Bothell, served as a page for the Washington State Senate the week of Feb. 6. Sen. Derek Stanford (D-Bothell) sponsored his week in the Legislature.

The page program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. During a week-long interactive learning experience, students get a firsthand look at the legislative process and get to explore the Capitol campus by delivering papers for Senate staff.

Rohter had been interested in the program for a long time but was only now able to apply because of COVID.



