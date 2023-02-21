Attention: Members of Saint Dunstan's congregation

A notice from the Church office:





For centuries Churches when they are best serving their purpose have served as a sanctuary for their local communities. In this tradition Saint Dunstan’s Hosts the Severe Weather Shelter in times of low temperatures and harsh winter weather and we are honored to continue in this tradition.The weather has hit temperatures that do mean that we must be open at times that match up with our Ash Wednesday Services at 7am and 7pm.Our Ash Wednesday services will continue as planned, but please be aware that we are hosting guests overnight. We will need to share the space and respectfully walk through to the Sanctuary when you arrive.We feel this is most appropriate as Lent is a season to remember to seek to serve God in all people, and sharing and caring where we can is the priority.