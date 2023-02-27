STEM Lecture Series: Equinoxes and Solstices starts Wednesday

Monday, February 27, 2023

STEM Lecture Series: Equinoxes and Solstices

In this session you will see how the seasons, with emphasis on equinoxes (March and September) and solstices (June and December), provide us with fascinating but realistic views of our place on our planet and our planet’s place in our solar system.

3/1 - 3/22 | 2:00 – 4:00 pm | Wednesday (4) | Fee: $69 | Linda Khandro | Location: 1500 Building, Room 1522, Shoreline CC Campus. Parking pass will be provided.


Register here: https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx?catId=5

This lecture is part of Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education


