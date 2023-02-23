Jobs: WSDOT Office Engineer (TE3)









Job description and application The Office Engineer will also help to ensure that assigned projects will be built within scope, schedule, and budget and the contractors will receive fair compensation. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.









Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$73,243 - $98,532 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an engineering professional to serve as Office Engineer. This position will supervise and manage all of the contract change order, payment, documentation, final records, project controls and reporting, and computer-based engineering functions and associated personnel in construction project office.