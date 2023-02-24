Jobs: U.S. Census Bureau is hiring Field Representatives

Friday, February 24, 2023

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently recruiting for field representatives to help collect data for the American Housing Survey (AHS).

The AHS is one of 130 ongoing current surveys the Census Bureau conducts. 

The survey has been the most comprehensive national housing survey in the United States since its start in 1973, providing current information on the size, composition, and quality of the nation’s housing and measuring changes in our housing stock as it ages.

The AHS is being conducted this year and field representatives are needed for King County.

If you are interested in a career with the federal government’s largest statistical agency, visit the Census Bureau’s website to learn how you can make an impact in your community. Field representatives live in the local communities that they collect data for, enjoy flexible hours, receive paid training, and are reimbursed for mileage on their personally owned vehicles.

To request an application or if you have questions, check out the application process here.

Hiring is underway through March; training would run from March through April and data collection would run from May through September.



