Key Habitat Restoration Project included in National Defense Bill, including feasibility study for Ballinger Creek
Friday, December 9, 2022
|Most of Ballinger Creek is in pipes
Photo by Londa Jacques
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 350-80 to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The legislation – which now heads to the Senate – includes the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) and would authorize critical projects for salmon recovery and Washington state’s maritime economy.
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, fought to secure WRDA language that would authorize key Army Corps of Engineers projects across the State of Washington.
Among other projects, the bill would authorize construction of the Howard A. Hanson Dam Downstream Fish Passage, which will allow salmon to reach 60 miles of ideal spawning habitat in the Upper Green River.
"Behind the Howard A. Hanson Dam is 60 miles of pristine habitat that's perfect for salmon," said Senator Cantwell.
"With authorization of the downstream fish passage facility and the $220 million investment secured from the Army Corps earlier this year, we are going to open up this habitat which will help increase salmon survival. This is a major milestone for Puget Sound salmon recovery efforts that has been decades in the making.”
Building the fish passage will open up the Green River cool water habitat deep in the Pierce County foothills, away from road runoff and other human pollutants, where salmon can spawn before returning to the Sound.
In March 2022, Senator Cantwell secured $220 million in funding for the fish passage as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With authorization in the NDAA, the Army Corps will be able to use that funding to begin and complete the design of the facility and the first phase of construction. The project is a top priority of local conservation groups and has strong bipartisan support.
The fish passage project is among several Army Corps projects in the House-passed NDAA that aim to fix short-term problems and provide long-term solutions in waterways around Washington state. Among the project is a feasibility study for the Ballinger Creek Ecosystem Restoration (Shoreline/Lake Forest Park)
The bill would fund a $100,000 feasibility study for a planned project to restore and improve approximately 1,500 feet of Ballinger Creek that is now run through pipes or other man-made structures.
Sen. Maria Cantwell is one of Washington state's two senators. The other is newly re-elected Sen. Patty Murray.
