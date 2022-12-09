Orangetheory Fitness raising funds for Redmond's Motley Zoo Animal Rescue
Friday, December 9, 2022
Through December 19, 2022, Orangetheory Fitness’ 18 locations across Washington state are throwing down in a friendly competition to raise lifesaving funds for Motley Zoo Animal Rescue.
The non-profit organization based in Redmond, Washington, is dedicated to rehabilitating, caring for and securing safe homes for animals through a foster and education system. Since 2009, they have placed thousands of pets in loving homes and work tirelessly to improve the lives of animals and reach their goal of ending all neglect and abuse against them.
Although Motley Zoo is strong, they were recently displaced from their current building due to structural issues making it uninhabitable. As the facility also offers programs such as dog daycare, training, and boarding to the community and their adoptable dogs, their physical location has become an integral part of the rescue and community. Now more than ever, they need resources to find and create this new safe space.
The partnership was inspired by local “pawlanthropist” @Dash.Dog whose owner, Ande Edlund, is a long-time Orangetheory (OTF) member and animal advocate. With Ande and Dash behind us, OTF is committed to supporting community members – human and four-legged – in need.
This holiday season, OTF’s 18 Washington locations are competing to raise the most funds for their Motley Zoo animal in need. The campaign runs now through December 19, 2022.
Meet the adorable Motley Zoo Adoptable Roadies each location is working out to support and donate to a Motley Zoo animal at this link: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcwMDA0.
The Shoreline Orangetheory gym is in Gateway Plaza at 18336 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Meet the adorable Motley Zoo Adoptable Roadies each location is working out to support and donate to a Motley Zoo animal at this link: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcwMDA0.
The Shoreline Orangetheory gym is in Gateway Plaza at 18336 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
0 comments:
Post a Comment