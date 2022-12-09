Jeanne Monger honored with Distinguished Community Service Award at SCC 2022 Student Success Luncheon
Friday, December 9, 2022
|Jeanne and Larry (on the right) helping to paint the first ELNA mural
|ELNA Picnic
She is arguably the most active Block Watch Captain in Shoreline, communicating with police and neighbors, performing vacation watches, and with adjoining block watches, closing streets and organizing food and activities for a big National Night Out event every year..
She volunteered with the ShoreLake Arts Council from the day it started and in 2009 was honored with their heART award, in part for her volunteering with the Shoreline Arts Festival, as well as the sound stage at Jazz Walk.
|National Night Out Block Watch party
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
She is just as active in her Shoreline church, helping to run plant sales, and volunteering with events like the free dinners, and homeless shelters. Most of all, Jeanne and Larry are the maintenance committee, responding to all the issues that arise with the building infrastructure, no matter what time of night, and working with contractors, tenants and neighbors.
In recognition, she was honored as the Lutheran Woman of the Year.
|The Monger family: Cindy, Larry, Jeanne, Janice
|The presentation video can be seen on YouTube
The annual Foundation event is a fundraiser for their scholarship program, which provides over $400,000 in scholarships and emergency aid each year to students in need at Shoreline Community College, which allows them to stay in school and finish their programs.
It is still possible to donate to the Foundation fund at this webpage
