Jeanne Monger honored with Distinguished Community Service Award at SCC 2022 Student Success Luncheon

Distinguished Community Service Award to Shoreline resident Jeanne Monger. At the 2022 Student Success Luncheon of the Shoreline Community College Foundation, held in November, Board of Directors Chair Vince Madden presented the

Jeanne and Larry (on the right) helping to paint the first ELNA mural Jeanne was recognized for 40 years of volunteer work in the local community, work which continues today. She has been a board member for the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) for 18 years, volunteering for almost every weeding and blackberry removal event, along with her husband Larry. They even helped paint the first Echo Lake mural on NE 205th. Jeanne was recognized for 40 years of volunteer work in the local community, work which continues today. She has been a board member for the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) for 18 years, volunteering for almost every weeding and blackberry removal event, along with her husband Larry. They even helped paint the first Echo Lake mural on NE 205th.

ELNA Picnic Jeanne plans, cooks, and serves a full picnic dinner for 100 at the annual ELNA work party and picnic in Echo Lake Park. Jeanne plans, cooks, and serves a full picnic dinner for 100 at the annual ELNA work party and picnic in Echo Lake Park.





She is arguably the most active Block Watch Captain in Shoreline, communicating with police and neighbors, performing vacation watches, and with adjoining block watches, closing streets and organizing food and activities for a big National Night Out event every year..





She volunteered with the ShoreLake Arts Council from the day it started and in 2009 was honored with their heART award, in part for her volunteering with the Shoreline Arts Festival, as well as the sound stage at Jazz Walk.

National Night Out Block Watch party

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Jeanne was an active PTA member for all the years her daughters Janice and Cindy were in Shoreline Schools. She received PTA's greatest volunteer honor, the Golden Acorn, from Echo Lake Elementary PTA - and then she received an additional Golden Acorn from Shorewood High School PTSA. Jeanne was an active PTA member for all the years her daughters Janice and Cindy were in Shoreline Schools. She received PTA's greatest volunteer honor, the Golden Acorn, from Echo Lake Elementary PTA - and then she received an additional Golden Acorn from Shorewood High School PTSA.





She is just as active in her Shoreline church, helping to run plant sales, and volunteering with events like the free dinners, and homeless shelters. Most of all, Jeanne and Larry are the maintenance committee, responding to all the issues that arise with the building infrastructure, no matter what time of night, and working with contractors, tenants and neighbors.





In recognition, she was honored as the Lutheran Woman of the Year.





The Monger family: Cindy, Larry, Jeanne, Janice In her acceptance speech, she called out her husband Larry, who since retirement has joined her in most of her volunteer activities. She was delighted that both of their daughters were at the luncheon, travelling from Bellingham and Staten Island, NY to be there. In her acceptance speech, she called out her husband Larry, who since retirement has joined her in most of her volunteer activities. She was delighted that both of their daughters were at the luncheon, travelling from Bellingham and Staten Island, NY to be there.





The annual Foundation event is a fundraiser for their scholarship program, which provides over $400,000 in scholarships and emergency aid each year to students in need at Shoreline Community College, which allows them to stay in school and finish their programs.



