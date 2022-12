This kingfisher, who was posing for his formal portrait from Martin DeGrazia at Ronald Bog, had a lot of trouble deciding on his pose. Right profile?



How about the left profile? It shows off my lovely brown ekg markings the best, and the white tip on my beak.





How about a 3/4 view - but wait - I don't have my feathers in place yet - Don't use that one! All right, I'm done. Catch me another day.





--Kingfisher