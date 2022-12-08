Shorewood boys wrestle in dual with Stanwood

Hunter Tibodeau at #1 and Milan Johnson at #3 in previous match. Shorewood boys kicked off the dual meet season on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 by traveling north to wrestle the #2 ranked Stanwood Spartans. Shorewood boys kicked off the dual meet season on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 by traveling north to wrestle the #2 ranked Stanwood Spartans.





The matches began at 160 pounds and Stanwood grabbed a quick 23 second pin. The home team would stretch their lead to 16-6 before Shorewood’s Hunter Tibodeau put his toe on the line at 220 pounds.





Touting a #1 ranking in the state, Tibodeau had to grind out a tough decision, the first time this year he has not pinned his opponent. Following Tibodeau was fellow senior captain Milan Johnson at heavyweight.





Johnson brought immediate pressure on his opponent and overwhelmed him for a first round pin that narrowed Shorewood’s deficit to one point in the team score.



Stanwood’s lightweights responded resoundingly as they swept the next four matches. StormRay Masa Taura got his first win of the season with a pin at 132 pounds to keep Shorewood. However, the Spartans held true to their high ranking and won the final three bouts on their way to a 55-21 victory.



Shorewood boys wrestle next this Saturday, Dec. 10th, at the Gator Invite at Decatur High School in Federal Way.



Shorewood Record:



Shorewood 21 - Stanwood 55

@ Stanwood HS 12-6-22



Began @ 160lbs

106: Marc Hruscha (STWD) pinned Eli Jepsen 1:07

113: Soren Anderson (STWD) pinned Owen Mulder 3:26

120: Aven Aderson (STWD) pinned Finn Bachler 1:20

126: Bryan Roodzant (STWD) win by Forfeit

132: Masa Taura (SWOD) pinned Jager Twitty 1:26

138: Keaton Mayernik (STWD) pinned Mikey Thomas 1:08

145: Tyler Rhue (STWD) pinned James Nottingham 1:47

152: Lane Ovenell (STWD) dec. Isaac Van Horn 6-2

160: Canyon Bumgarner (STWD) pinned Isaac Liljegren 0:23

170: Mak Kanzier (SWOD) win by Forfeit

182: Ryder Bumgarner (STWD) maj. dec. Alberto Solano 15-3

195: Elijah Fleck (STWD) win by Forfeit

220: Hunter Tibodeau (SWOD) dec. Owen Anthes 13-7

285: Milan Johnson (SWOD) pinned Memphys Ellis 1:10












